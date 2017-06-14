Usually, when we think of futuristic makeup, the first thing that comes to mind is galaxy-inspired eyeshadow and glitter freckles. While cool, those versions aren't exactly wearable for every day, which is why we're especially excited about the upcoming limited-edition MAC x Chromat collection.
The cosmetics brand is teaming up with Chromat fashion designer Becca McCharen and the Council of Fashion Designers of America to create a wearable makeup lineup that's gender-inclusive and tech-inspired. (The packaging itself is out-of-this-world — even MAC is calling the collection the "future of assertive beauty.")
The collab includes eight lip and eye products, all in vibrant blue tubes. Click through the slides ahead to see every single item, then get ready to pick up your favorites when it drops on the brand's website June 29.