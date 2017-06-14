There's bad news ahead for fans looking forward to the Katrina installment of American Crime Story. Its production has been delayed until early 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Fortunately, the ACS franchise won't keep fans waiting entirely. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which was originally slated to be the third ACS season, will now be its second. The Versace edition will premiere in early 2018.
The move makes logistical sense, as production for the Versace season is already underway. And while most of the details are still under wraps — as is typical of a Ryan Murphy series — the cast and crew have revealed small clues about the show in the past few months.
Murphy's first-ever Instagram post was about the Versace season: He shared a photo of actors Max Greenfield and Darren Criss on set. It's not clear yet who Greenfield will be playing, but he's on his way to becoming a standard member of the Ryan Murphy crew. The New Girl star also appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel. Criss, meanwhile, will play Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace's killer. Cunanan died by suicide eight days after Versace's assassination.
Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, and Edgar Ramirez will also star in the Versace ACS installment. Cruz will play Donatella Versace, while Ramirez will play the late designer.
Katrina: American Crime Story, meanwhile, stars Annette Bening as Kathleen Blanco, who served as governor of Louisiana from 2004 to 2008. The delay is apparently because the show's "special water effects" need more creation time. Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Matthew Broderick, and Dennis Quaid will also star in the Katrina installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
