Late last month, Telemundo channel host Adamari López went on vacation with her partner, Toni Costa, and decided to post a sweet photo of the two of them relaxing on a beach to Instagram. Though the photo got over 100,000 likes, López also received comments criticizing her body and weight. Many of her followers came to her defense — but she decided to go high where her haters went low, and used it as a teaching moment.
"I think that when people criticize, they criticize themselves more," she told Today in response. “I do not take it personal. Most likely, those individuals that criticize so brutally have a void in their lives, which reflects in trying to destroy or denigrate others, when in fact it is a reflection of what they have in their heart."
Disfrutando mi regalo de cumpleaños en un fin de semana ESPECTACULAR con mi chico hermoso @tonicosta4 en #DoradoMaroma Este lugar es increíble... bello, comida deliciosa y buenísimas atenciones por todo el staff. Gracias @iconostravel por recomendarnos este lugar y planificar para Toni y para mi está maravillosa escapadita. ?❤️?. Ah y si quieren vayan al SnapChat "Lopez-Adamari" y "ToniCosta4" para ver más de nuestro viaje..... #FelicidadTotal #FelizFinDeSemanaLargo #love #couple #tiempoparanosotros #enamorados #familiacostalopez #mexico #eltiempodediosesperfecto
"What some may not understand is that I am happy with my life and the things I have achieved as a woman, a professional and now a mother," she added.
López, who co-hosts the Emmy Award-winning Telemundo show Un Nuevo Día, said that after everything she's been through battling cancer, she'd rather focus on "being a mom, wife and public figure" rather than concern herself with how others view her body.
"After facing cancer, I have gone through several physical changes," she told Today. “My body has changed. I went from being thin (size 0-2) to size 6, and my weight has been up and down ever since. During my pregnancy, I gained more weight and I haven’t committed myself to losing it yet. I’m aware that I would like to lose weight for my health, but not to satisfy the people who think I should lose weight. I will not stop showing who I am, and I will continue to live happily every stage of my life."
"I am at ease and I will not stop showing myself as I am, because I am happy with myself," she added to NBC San Diego.
