Emily's List Announces Its New Executive Director

Emily's List, one of the largest women-centric political groups in the United States, has hired a new executive director with the purpose of helping more pro-choice women be elected to office in the 2018 midterm elections.
The political action committee (PAC) announced that Emily Cain, a former state legislator from Maine, will be the new executive director of the organization. Cain, 37, will be replacing Jess O’Connell, the former executive director of the group who now serves as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
"Emily is a leader for progressive change at a moment when the rights, security and well-being of women and American families are under unprecedented assault by the radical and dangerous policies of the Trump administration and GOP," Emily's List President Stephanie Schriock said in a statement.
She added, "Emily brings important outside-the-beltway insight to our work at a time when over 14,000 women from all 50 states are looking to EMILY’s List to run for office and raise their voices in our democracy. She is the perfect choice to help lead us in electing unprecedented numbers of pro-choice Democratic women up and down the ballot from coast to coast, from school board to Senate."
Cain was first elected to office in Maine at the age of 24, serving in both the state's House and Senate over five terms. She is the youngest person ever to act as the state House's minority leader and successfully helped Democrats retake the House majority.
In 2014 and 2016, she ran for Congress but lost the bid. During last year's election, she made news by addressing body-shaming and how it affected her life in a campaign ad.
As the new executive director at Emily's List, Cain will work with women who are running for office for the first time and try to help them develop strategies to win. The hope is that she'll be able to recreate the success she had as a state legislator in Maine by recruiting top female candidates.
"I’m excited to hit the ground running at EMILY’s List," Cain said in a statement. "With Stephanie’s leadership and powerhouse team, EMILY’s List is getting more women ready to run and ready to win elections at all levels. We are empowering women from all backgrounds, particularly women of color, to be a part of making positive change in town halls and Statehouses, to the U.S. Congress and the White House."
