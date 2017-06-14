Earlier this week, Twitter user Hanna De Castro (@urchicahanna) found internet fame after posting photos of her mom's interpretation of a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Of course, with internet fame comes blown-up notifications, publications like ours asking for comment, and... reunions with your preschool crush?
As a direct result of De Castro's tweet, the internet came to her account in a flurry, including a boy she once went to preschool with and had a crush on. Amongst the many people who responded to her tweet with photos of their own hair fails, a guy named David Gonzales (@wavybing) responded to say that he recalled going to preschool with her.
Not only that, Gonzales had photo receipts for anyone who thought this was fake.
i really just found this rn LMAO pic.twitter.com/pHVoKUnpoE— David Gonzales (@wavybing) June 12, 2017
De Castro told Cosmopolitan that she and Gonzales had lost touch since kindergarten, but "thanks to Twitter we're actually catching up on life right now."
The internet, of course, ate it up — some Twitter users began getting way ahead of themselves, planning De Castro and Gonzales' marriage.
Lmao gotta keep it exclusive too?Granny gonna be outside trying to get in like pic.twitter.com/5SXkyMYw2R— Miles Webb (@Milesc_Webb) June 12, 2017
Other users were just happy to see the power of the internet in play.
Twitter. Reuniting long lost friends since the start.— #TeamPeppermint (@fourfivehours) June 13, 2017
You guys are all cute I wish I went to school with y'all.— Papí Lex (@LexiTheHooligan) June 12, 2017
It's also pretty serendipitous and amazing that De Castro's viral tweet came on her first day using Twitter.
"My best friend Alyssa Esma along with a bunch of other friends kept pressuring me to make a Twitter saying that I'm missing out on all the latest stuff," she told Cosmo. "So a few months and a ton of convincing later I finally made one."
There was no way of knowing one of her first tweets would blow up like this, but we're betting she's glad she decided to take the Twitter plunge.
