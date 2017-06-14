Black Mirror Is Putting Out An Anthology Of Even Scarier Stories

"I really love Black Mirror, but it's just not quite creepy enough for me," said no one ever. Nevertheless, an anthology book that promises to be even more disturbing than the TV series itself will hit bookstores in February 2018. So clear your calendars for that week and plan to sleep with all your lights on.
Charlie Brooker, the genius behind the dystopian series, announced today that Black Mirror Volume I is in the works and it includes all new stories from authors that haven't previously been associated with the TV show.
We're pleased to announce Black Mirror will soon be available in high-tech 'paper' format: https://t.co/FWk6s5bND5 #BlackMirrorBook— Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 13, 2017
Although we've been assured that the aforementioned authors are "some of the leading names in contemporary fiction," their identities remain a mystery. But Brooker himself is in charge of editing the tome, which bodes well for its quality.
"[T]his book takes the very essence of the globally acclaimed cult TV show to create new, original, darkly satirical stories that tap into our collective unease about the modern world," its official synopsis from the publisher reads. "This is Black Mirror in book form, allowed to roam through the imaginations of some of the leading names in contemporary fiction. This collection will challenge you to see the world in a different — and more disturbing — light."
Uh, hold up: a more disturbing light? We didn't know such a thing was possible. Right below the synopsis, a foreboding "You have been warned..." appears. We don't know about you, but we've already got chills.
