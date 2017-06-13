This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in front of the U.S. Senate regarding his contact with Russian officials and the FBI probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.
Sessions has come under fire for his failure to disclose meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak while an adviser for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The fact that Sessions said in his confirmation hearing that he'd had no communication with the Russian government raises further questions about what took place in the meetings and how many there were.
Sessions met with Kislyak at least twice last year — meetings he did not disclose to Congress. In March, he recused himself from an FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's contacts with the Russian government after the meetings were reported. Last Thursday, FBI Director James Comey raised more questions about Sessions in his testimony before a Senate intel committee, saying the FBI had information that led officials to expect Sessions to recuse himself before he actually did. Comey didn't elaborate on this publicly. He also reportedly told the Senate in a closed hearing last week that Sessions may have had a third undisclosed meeting with Kislyak — something Sessions will likely be asked about today.
The Sessions hearing will be open to the public. You can livestream it via multiple sources, including right here on Refinery29 (see below), provided by CBS.
Other places you can find the hearing include: the Senate Intelligence Committee's website; CNN (for U.S. and international desktop and mobile web users, and through tablet and mobile apps, as well as on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices); on Time.com; on the USA Today website; on CBS Interactive; and on The L.A. Times' website.
