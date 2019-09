Sessions met with Kislyak at least twice last year — meetings he did not disclose to Congress. In March, he recused himself from an FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's contacts with the Russian government after the meetings were reported. Last Thursday, FBI Director James Comey raised more questions about Sessions in his testimony before a Senate intel committee , saying the FBI had information that led officials to expect Sessions to recuse himself before he actually did. Comey didn't elaborate on this publicly. He also reportedly told the Senate in a closed hearing last week that Sessions may have had a third undisclosed meeting with Kislyak — something Sessions will likely be asked about today.