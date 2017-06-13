The Essence Of Neil DeGrasse Tyson Has Been Bottled In A Beer

If you've ever wondered what science tasted like, you now have your answer: lemongrass and coriander-infused white ale. Those were the ingredients selected by Asheville, NC's Asheville Brewing Company specifically to please Neil deGrasse Tyson's palate, Bustle reports.
When he's not analyzing sci-fi movies or forecasting humanity's future, the astrophysicist enjoys a good beer, he once said in a National Geographic video. His favorites are local brews, Belgian beer, German weissbeer, and Blue Moon. With that in mind, Asheville Brewing Company created "an American-style take on a traditional Belgian wit beer, brewed with German malt, Belgian yeast, and dry-hopped with Galaxy (of course)," as it's described in a press release. (Galaxy is a kind of hop with passionfruit and citrus flavors.)
The beer's release on Tuesday, June 13 will coincide with a talk by deGrasse Tyson at Asheville’s Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. For "An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies," he'll be doing one of his favorite things: evaluating the science used in movies like Frozen and Star Wars. Maybe he'll even stop by the bar for a drink afterward.
"We wanted to make a beer to celebrate science and to honor one of science’s rock stars coming to our town," Mike Rangel, Asheville Brewing president, said in the release. "We found an online video where deGrasse Tyson talks about beer styles he likes and how much he appreciates local beer. We heard you, Neil, and we made this beer for you!"
Locals will be able to get the 5.5 percent ABV ale on draft or in 22-ounce bottles from Asheville Brewing Company, and their drinking will benefit a good cause. For every pint or bottle customers buy, a dollar will go to the Asheville Museum of Science. Now, that sounds like something the beverage's muse could appreciate.
