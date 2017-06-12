I Zip-Lined Off The Eiffel Tower — This Is What It Was Actually Like

I quickly whipped my head to the side, which was a good thing, as my body swung with force when I hit the brakes at the end of the minute-long ride. Some kind stranger, whose face I can't remember now, reeled me in and unhooked me on the other side, instructing me to carefully hold the rail and walk down the stairs behind him. I was too busy staring at the Eiffel Tower in the distance, with the sun gleaming on the other side, overwhelmed by what I had just experienced. The only part I honestly don't remember from the whole experience is the end.