Wonder Woman's Thigh Jiggled On Screen & Here's Why That's Such A Big Deal

"Watching a super hero movie directed by a woman is like putting glasses on for the first time," the user wrote . "I didn’t realize how much I had to squint through the 'male gaze' till suddenly, miraculously, I didn’t have to. There were absolutely NO eye candy shots of Diana. There were Amazons with aging skin and crows feet and not ONE of them wore armor that was a glorified corset. When Diana did the superhero landing, her thigh jiggled onscreen."