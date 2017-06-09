Wonder Woman's Thigh Jiggled On Screen & Here's Why That's Such A Big Deal

Since its release, Wonder Woman has been shattering box office records and glass ceilings left and right. It's also shattered something else: viewing a powerful woman through the male gaze. In one scene, Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) thigh jiggled when she made a superhero landing and it exemplified the importance of a superhero movie that's directed by a woman.
Tumblr user Creative Words, Powerful Ideas wrote an eloquent post that perfectly summed up why the film is so powerful.
"Watching a super hero movie directed by a woman is like putting glasses on for the first time," the user wrote. "I didn’t realize how much I had to squint through the 'male gaze' till suddenly, miraculously, I didn’t have to. There were absolutely NO eye candy shots of Diana. There were Amazons with aging skin and crows feet and not ONE of them wore armor that was a glorified corset. When Diana did the superhero landing, her thigh jiggled onscreen."
"Did you hear me? HER FUCKING THIGH JIGGLED. Wonder Woman’s thigh jiggled on a 20-foot tall screen in front of everyone," they continued. "Because she wasn’t there to make men drool. She wasn’t there to be sexy and alluring and flirt her way to victory, and that means she has big, muscular thighs, and when they absorb the impact of a superhero landing, they jiggle, and.that’s.WONDERFUL."
Everyone's thighs jiggle, but it's rarely seen onscreen. We're conditioned to believe that any ounce of fat is unacceptable and should be hidden. But, thanks in no small part to director Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman shatters the male gaze and takes away the lens that tells us what's "beautiful" and "attractive."
Wonder Woman is strong, powerful, and badass. And the fact that she has thighs that jiggle make us love the film even more.
