A mix-up in packaging has led to the voluntary recall of Mibelas 24 Fe, a chewable birth-control pill. Fox reports that Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling the pills because it placed placebo pills in the wrong spots.
The misplaced pills could put anyone taking Mibelas 24 Fe at risk of an unexpected pregnancy. After all, the point of birth control is to prevent such a thing from happening. Lupin explains that the packaging got rotated 180 degrees, which reversed the placement of the pills and rendered the lot number and expiration date illegible. Officials say that the first four days of pills have four placebo tablets instead of active tablets. Everything that's supposed to be in the blister pack is there, it's just in the wrong place.
Anyone concerned about their package of Mibelas 24 Fe should take a close look at the pills and compare them to previous ones, since a close examination would reveal the different-colored pills in an odd orientation. Vice explains that "the four, darker placebo tablets [are] at the beginning of the 28-day cycle, instead of at the end after the 24 white pills."
If the lot numbers are somewhat visible, the effected pills are lot no. L600518, with expiration date 5/31/2018. Not being able to read or find the lot number is another indication of improper packaging. The National Drug Code for the affected pills, which should be visible, are 68180-911-11 for the wallet of 28 tablets and 68180-911-13 for a carton of three wallets.
The FDA notes that unintended pregnancy isn't the only risk with the improperly oriented packaging: Some women take medication that could lead to birth defects and pregnancy itself is a health risk for some.
Anyone with a questionable pack of pills should return them to the pharmacy immediately.
