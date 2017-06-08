You Have To See Diane Kruger's Chic New Bachelorette Pad

Shortly after her breakup with Josh Jackson, Diane Kruger is making moves. But she's not going too far. The actress recently sold her East Village co-op for $1.1 million and upgraded to some seriously chic new digs in Tribeca.
Kruger paid a cool $4.2 million for her new condo and, based on the photos, it's worth every penny. (If, of course, you have that many pennies to spare.) The full-floor loft is located in an environmentally conscious boutique condo building and both the entertaining and private spaces are the epitome of #housegoals.
The actress' new bachelorette pad features a massive living/dining room area anchored by three oversized windows, oak flooring, and brick walls.
The master suite gives us some serious envy thanks to a "grand and luxurious" en-suite bathroom and a closet space that's the stuff of every woman's dreams.
The kitchen includes locally sourced materials and state-of-the-art appliances. The condo also has a powder room, mud room, walk-in closet, and laundry room separate from the entertaining and private living space.
Rather than a traditional doorman, Kruger's new building has a "virtual doorman" to ensure privacy and convenience when residents use a keyed elevator system to enter the condo.
Kruger lived in her East Village digs since 2015. Last summer she spoke to amNY about the rapid changes occurring in the neighborhood: “I feel like it’s still a little gritty. When I used to live here, you did not come there at all. It was a dangerous place for a girl to go by yourself. It’s been gentrified a lot," she said.
The West Hollywood estate Kruger shared with Jackson is on the market for $6 million, but they still own the Malibu mansion they purchased together in 2002.
