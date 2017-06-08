#transformationtuesday When I posted the photo on the left I wrote in he caption that I had bloated thighs. What???!?!!?! Almost eighteen months ago I ate a pizza and kept it down and it was that day that made me seriously consider recovery as a viable option and as something that I may be able to do. At that time I had no idea how I'd do it and I had very little hope of reaching a place where I would be able to be spontaneous, eat a genuinely balanced diet I never thought that I could ever reach the point I'm at now, never. And now I'm here and I can't imagine that I could fall back down to where I was. What this shows me is just because I can't imagine something doesn't mean it isn't possible. But it also shows me how much I am capable of and that gives me faith when I think about a possibility of relapse. If I am strong enough to get this far I am strong enough to hold on even when times are hard. #bodyimage #recovery #recoverythoughts #eatingdisorderrecovery #eatingdisorder #fitfam #fitness #fitnesslife #fitnessjourney

