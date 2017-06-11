Think globally, act locally. That's the message the stars are bringing this week. First up: The sun in hometown-oriented Gemini faces off with heavy-hitter Saturn in worldly Sagittarius. And if you're feeling overwhelmed by the crush of WTF news, don't tune out completely. Selective Saturn helps you curate your feeds. Turn off the alerts and set times for checking up on current events. Maybe you start your day with writing a diary and a meditative walk while listening to music. Once you've accomplished a few of your a.m. tasks, free from emotional derailments, see what's happening around the globe.
Dreamtime becomes all the more important starting Friday as soulful Neptune slips into its annual retrograde until November 22. This year (and every year from 2012 to 2025), this five-month backspin will take place in Pisces, the sign Neptune rules, basically doubling its impact. We all need moments to check out, unwind, and access the more creative and spiritual sides of ourselves. That's how great art and music is made! This introspective phase will also inspire people to take more personal responsibility for healing the planet. With sea god Neptune in aquatic Pisces, we could evoke the water protector movement that began with the No DAPL fight of 2016. Pay attention to what you're pouring down the drain, clean with environmentally friendly sprays, and find a charity to support that provides clean drinking water to people who don't have access.