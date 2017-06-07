Is Taylor Swift Going To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Childhood BFF's Wedding?

Taylor Swift has no shortage of seriously famous squad members, but her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson remains one of the most important people in Swift's life. Anderson was the subject of her friend's 2009 song "Fifteen," and she was even Swift's date to the 2015 Grammys. Now, it looks like Swift is preparing to a member of Anderson's bridal party.
Speculation began when a social media post (what else?) dropped a major hint that Swift will be a bridesmaid in Anderson's upcoming wedding. When Anderson shared some wedding swag from Love Your Melon on her Instagram story, HelloGiggles made the astute observation that a box displaying the name "Taylor" was most likely meant for T. Swift.
"Thank you so much @loveyourmelon for spoiling my bride tribe and giving me all the feels!" Anderson's post read.
It stands to reason that Swift will be a bridesmaid in Anderson's wedding. They've been BFFs for over a decade, and she threw her friend an engagement party last year.
In 2015, Swift surprised Anderson with a birthday party that included a special performance from the bride-to-be's favorite singer, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional.
Swift is a seasoned pro at being a bridesmaid. Last year she was maid of honor for another childhood friend, Britany Maack, and she brought on all the feels with her heartfelt maid of honor speech.
It's safe to say Swift will stand by Anderson's side when her friend says "I do." And we can only imagine the pre-wedding bash she'll inevitably throw for Anderson.
