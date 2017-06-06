M&M's Fans Will Either Love Or Hate This News

Many people who consider themselves diehard chocolate lovers won’t go anywhere near white chocolate. This aversion doesn't have much to do with white chocolate tasting bad, it's more that the candy has the audacity to call itself chocolate when that's not really what it is. On the other hand, white chocolate definitely has a specific appeal for some folks that don't like actual chocolate. And of course there are those who are fans of both. So clearly white chocolate is controversial, and that's why there will probably be a lot of mixed feelings about White Chocolate M&M's becoming a permanent flavor.
Today, BrandEating reported that White Chocolate M&M's are now available year-round. This is noteworthy because for a long time, this M&M's flavor would only come to store shelves during certain times of year. BrandEating notes that white chocolate has often been used as the base for limited edition seasonal flavors released around Easter and Valentine's Day like White Cheesecake and White Strawberry Shortcake. Now, though, the flavor is launching on it's own, and it joins classic flavors like Milk Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter as one that's available 365 days a year.
The White Chocolate M&M's are similar to classic M&M's in that they only have one flavor inside and no filling. Each white chocolate piece is coated in that colorful candy shell. So, if you're one of those people who identifies as a white chocolate hater you may soon have to start shielding your eyes when you enter the candy aisle. If you love white chocolate, however, Mars Chocolate is about to make you very happy with its new permanent M&M's flavor.
