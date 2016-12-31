There Is A New M&M Flavor & You Can Only Get It In One Place

Update: White cheesecake M&Ms are here, according to Candy Hunting, and they are only available in Walmart. If you really want some, you'd best head to your local store now — according to Candy Hunting, this flavor is a limited edition item.
This post was originally published on December 21.
Christmas just came early for candy lovers: M&M's has a new flavor. HelloGiggles reports that the chocolate candy company is branching out from its roots with a white cheesecake flavor that we can't wait to get our hands on.
As seen in this tweet, the new flavor has a definite Valentine's Day vibe, with pink, white, and cream colors that prove love is seriously in the air — or at least in our mouths. Inside is white chocolate, so it's a whole new palette for diehard fans.
White Cheesecake M&M’s... pic.twitter.com/p2job4qKwd— Front Page Buzz (@frontpagebuzz) December 19, 2016
As far as we know, M&Ms made no official announcement about their new flavor. Instead, the little packets of love started popping up in Walmart. That's kind of the company's MO, releasing flavors exclusively one chain at a time. Or they put you through a mouth-watering wait, like for the Caramel M&Ms that we still won't get to taste until May 2017.
We can only assume this even newer flavor will get its worldwide release sometime soon, but we'll just have to wait. You know what they say: True M&M flavors find you when you least expect it.
