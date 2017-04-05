We Just Tried The New Caramel-Filled M&M's & Here's What We Think

It's National Caramel Day, and we just celebrated in the best possible way, by trying Mars' much-anticipated M&M's Caramel. The brand new flavor comes with that same candy coating and chocolate outer core we all know and love. The new feature, the caramel filling, is thick and chewy and has a similar texture to what you'd find inside a Rolo. This M&M's flavor stands out as a totally new kind of treat, though, because the candy shell adds an additional element to that classic chocolate-caramel combo.
You'll be able to try out the M&M's Caramels, too, when the flavor becomes available to in May. Once the candy is out, a 2.83-ounce bag will sell for around $1.69 and the 9.6-ounce Sharing Pouch for about $3.50. After finally getting to taste the new M&M's Caramels, we have to admit we're a bit surprised Mars didn't release this caramel candy sooner since it's clearly going to be a big hit. Better late than never!
This article was originally published on October 18, 2016.
With its classic M&M's, Mars has been bring the unbeatable combination of creamy milk chocolate and hard candy shell to the world for the past 75 years, and we never thought it could get any better. Today, however, the candy company made a huge announcement, and it may mean that this can't-lose combo is finally getting bested.
Mars just announced that in May 2017, M&M's Caramel Chocolate Candies will be hitting a shelf near you. This is not a drill, people. Very soon, you can get that classic milk chocolate candy with a smooth caramel center. Money reports, M&M's Caramel will become a permanent flavor, and it notably marks the introduction of a whole new category of M&M's: soft and chewy.
According to Tanya Berman, M&M's brand director, the company did extensive market research to come up with this new filling. She explained in a press release, "Chocolate and caramel is such a popular flavor combination, especially with the fans of M&M's. In our research, our fans were enthusiastic at the possibility of a Caramel variant, and we can't wait for them to try the perfect balance of soft caramel and delicious M&M's chocolate this spring." The feeling it mutual, Tanya. We can't wait to try it, either. Is it May yet?
