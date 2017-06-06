What The Clooney Twins' Birthday Means For Them

Amal and George Clooney's twins were born today, and if that wasn't newsworthy enough, those babies were born under the sign of Gemini, which is just about always depicted as — you guessed it — a set of twins. This coincidence is an astrological delight, and just happens to highlight one of our favorite things about Geminis.
Those born between May 21 and June 20 are Geminis, which places Ella and Alexander Clooney smack dab in the middle of the sign's date range. Geminis are known for their curiosity, their near-journalistic approach to getting to know someone, and their wit (many Gems are suckers for a good debate). As a group, they're usually praised for their adaptability, especially in social settings, but they're also often denounced as duplicitous.
Geminis tend to have big personalities, which makes them easy targets for reductive, albeit pretty funny, stereotypes. Of course, Gems are actually a very complex group of people — any sign that can claim both Kanye West and Angelina Jolie as members clearly contains multitudes. This sign may be depicted as a pair of twins, but no two Gems behave exactly alike.
That's what makes a pair of Gemini twins, like Ella and Alexander, so special. Between the two of them, we may get to see just how different two Geminis can be. One might be the quintessentially chatty Gem who flits between friend groups and dabbles in social climbing, while the other may embody the artistic Gemini, whose creativity is impossible to tamp down.
Like any other sign, Geminis come in all forms. It's just that, as an air sign that can come on a little too strong, this sign has to work harder to prove that. Luckily, with an earth sign and a fellow air sign for parents, Ella and Alexander will have plenty of space to explore their identity as Geminis — although we'd suggest that they bother George, a patient Taurus, with their most probing and Gemini-esque lines of enquiry. Aquarian Amal probably has a lower tolerance for that stuff.
