Maybe you're not thinking about your fall travel plans quite yet. It's okay, not everyone is a plan-ahead type. But Southwest has such great deals right now for August through December that you might just want to stop procrastinating and book ahead.
According to Condé Nast Traveler, Southwest is offering flights for as low as $49 one way on its shortest routes, like L.A. to Las Vegas, Portland to San Francisco, and Dallas to New Orleans.
Other deals include $59 flights from Fort Lauderdale, FL, to the Bahamas, Nashville to Boston, or Indianapolis, IN, to New York City. Longer routes, like Oakland/San Francisco to Atlanta and D.C. to San Juan, Puerto Rico, are discounted at $149.
There are plenty of tropical-destination options included in the sale, like flights to Cancun starting at $109 and to Havana, Cuba, starting at $89 (from Tampa, FL, or Fort Lauderdale, FL). You might want to take advantage of that Havana deal soon: The Trump administration is thinking of bringing back limits on travel to Cuba, undoing President Obama's historic work to open up relations with the country.
The sale is only valid for trips between August 22 and December 13, with some blackout dates around Labor Day and Thanksgiving, reports CN Traveler. You can head to Southwest's website for more info on these dates and other restrictions. While the sale ends on June 8 (at midnight in the departing city), you should act fast because these flights will get snapped up.
