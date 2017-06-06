HBO Confirms Bill Maher Is Coming Back With An Episode This Week

Both liberals and conservatives have criticized the Real Time host for uttering the N-word during the live taping. When Maher commented to Sasse that he needed to travel to the Cornhusker State, the senator jokingly told him, "We’d love to have you work in the fields with us." Maher responded: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—–," and the comment rightfully resulted in immediate backlash.