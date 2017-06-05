Beyoncé’s Mom Is Getting Payback On Her Daughters By Doing This

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has something in common with pretty much all the other grandparents out there. She absolutely loves spoiling her grandkids — and there's one type of toy in particular that she takes great joy in giving.
“I buy them drum sets and noisy toys. I encourage them to ask for everything, so I’m getting my kids back," Lawson told People at the 2017 Ladylike Foundation Annual Women of Excellence Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California. So, she gets a little payback while making her grandkids happy.
“Being a grandmother is the second best job in the world!” Lawson told the outlet, and emphasized that "being a mom" is still the number one job in her book.
Ever since Queen Bey and Jay Z announced they're expecting twins, the Bey Hive has been abuzz with speculation about the babies' genders. As it turns out, Lawson has just as much intel on that matter as the rest of us. (Translation: Nada)
“I would be happy with whatever God gives me,” Lawson told Extra's Mario Lopez in late April, adding that she has "no idea" if the twins will be boys, girls, or one of each.
Lawson is currently living in Los Angeles to be close to her daughter and son-in-law as they prepare for the twins' birth.
“[Beyoncé] is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source told People in April. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [Blue Ivy] to school.”
We may not know the gender of the twins, but one thing's for sure — Lawson is ready to shower them with fun, noisy gifts upon their arrival.
