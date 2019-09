"The third is the New York Aquarium , which is run by the Wildlife Conservation Society . Their director will be on the panel talking about the research they’ve been doing around New York on sharks and whales. NYC waters are cleaner than they’ve been in 100 years, and people don't know that. So we have some good stories to tell: We have seahorses living under piers in the Hudson River, we have these huge schools of menhaden fish, and whales are coming back to feed on those. The good news is that, if we do take the important but sometimes difficult steps to reduce pollution, then recovery is very possible. Nature is quite resilient, but we have to give it a chance. There are lots of New York stories and we’re excited to share some of those and hopefully inspire others."