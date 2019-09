Texas Just Made Getting An Abortion Even More Difficult

Texas is already one of the most restrictive states when it comes to abortion, and this bill would only make it harder for women to end a pregnancy. If signed, SB8 would prohibit donating fetal tissue and cord blood from abortions and miscarriages. It would also ban "dismemberment" and "partial-birth" abortions, the stigmatizing names given to abortion procedures medically known as dilation and extraction in which a fetus is extracted in parts or intact respectively, both of which are typically used for second trimester abortions.