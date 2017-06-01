Blac Chyna Just Got L.A.'s Coolest Piercing

If there's one person who's always keeping us on our beauty toes, it's Blac Chyna. The reality star is constantly changing up her look — whether it's with colorful wigs, bangs, or wild body jewelry. To date, she's been spotted with dimple piercings, a dermal piercing, a belly button ring, and dual nipple bars. But the star seems to have found two more prime areas of real estate for her growing diamond collection: on her ears and even on her teeth.
Earlier this week, Chyna showed off two sparkly new teeth jewelry as well as studs in her vertical tragus.
Advertisement
"New piercing!!!" she captioned the first Snapchat video, pulling back her hair to show off the fresh piercing — which happens to be one of the hottest styles to get in L.A. right now.
She continued to show off her bling on Instagram, writing “Cheese bitch ?,” over the video that zooms in on the shiny gems placed on her two lower teeth.
Fans were quick to express their praise. "Beautiful teeth and smile," one follower commented. "You're so gorge!!" another added on.
And while there were some haters (there always are), let's not forget who we're dealing with here. Chyna does not care what you think — but she definitely seems to care about diamonds.
READ THIS NEXT:
Advertisement