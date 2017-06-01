Blac Chyna Just Got L.A.'s Coolest Piercing

If there's one person who's always keeping us on our beauty toes, it's Blac Chyna. The reality star is constantly changing up her look — whether it's with colorful wigs, bangs, or wild body jewelry. To date, she's been spotted with dimple piercings, a dermal piercing, a belly button ring, and dual nipple bars. But the star seems to have found two more prime areas of real estate for her growing diamond collection: on her ears and even on her teeth.