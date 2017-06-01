Maison Margiela Invites You To Scribble On Its $500 Sneakers

If you customize your own accessories by scribbling on them, is the value lost? Well, according to Maison Margiela, absolutely not.
According to Footwear News, the French luxury brand has released a pair of $500 customizable men’s sneakers where the wearer is encouraged to write a message of their choosing anywhere they’d like.
As for the pair of kicks, the style is much more chill than the brand’s last high-top release. The 22 Replica Low Message style is a low-top with lightly distressed leather — almost a crinkled paper-like effect — in an all white design. You can check it out here.
Advertisement
It includes the brand’s signature embossed tongue label and rubber grip soles. The classic design is actually inspired by Margiela’s German Army Trainer (GAT) shoe that made its debut in the 1970s. In a nutshell, it’s every bit the type of style that would attract a marker-wielding toddler determined to scribble on everything in sight.
The sneakers are available now at End Clothing and according to the website, they also come with a “branded marker pen.” For any buyer, the biggest question is what exactly does one write on a pair of customizable sneakers that cost more than a round-trip flight to Israel? Scribble cautiously? Then again, perhaps that’s the appeal: What’s done is done and there’s no going back.
Margiela also dropped a pricier sneaker this month. The Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker features a bold yellow and white design and is currently retailing for $1,425 at Neiman Marcus. The brazen design sparked controversy due to the sneaker being completely distressed. Actually destroyed would be a better word. “Maison Margiela deconstructs their ‘Future’ high-top sneaker with heavy distressing,” the description reads. The design quickly caught on with Twitter and some users had some pretty strong feels. No matter, however, as the shoes are sold out.
Advertisement