When a couple gets engaged, one of the first questions we ask is, "how did he or she propose?!" It's no secret that everyone loves a good proposal story — the more creative, the better. We'll admit that, on the surface, a marriage proposal during a game of flip cup doesn't sound like the most romantic way to pop the question. But for Bryan Cross and Chelsea Maloney, it was the perfect way to begin the next exciting chapter of their lives together.
The pair met in 2010 at Florida State University during (you guessed it) a game of flip cup. Bryan and Chelsea liked each other instantly, but there was just one problem — they couldn't remember each other's names.
“Funny thing is that neither of us remembered each other’s name so in his phone he saved my number as ‘tailgate girl’ and I saved his as ‘flip cup kid’,” Chelsea told HowHeAsked. “The next time a tailgate rolled around I got a text from ‘flip cup kid’ saying, ‘Hey, tailgate girl, come tailgate today.’ That began our tailgate love story.”
Fast forward to November 2016. The couple, along with family and friends, returned to their alma mater for the University of Florida versus Florida State rivalry game. At the tailgate, the group set up a flip cup table and challenged Bryan and Chelsea to play against one another. When Chelsea flipped the final cup, she was stunned to see a message on the bottom: "Marry me?"
Then Bryan got down on one knee and presented her with an engagement ring.
"I couldn’t control my tears of joy knowing that the man I loved most in the world wanted me to spend the rest of my life with him and that our dearest family and friends were there to be a part of this special moment," Chelsea recalls. "I obviously said yes and our family showered us with champagne, chocolates with our pictures on it, and a beautiful photo of us in a frame for everyone to sign congratulating us."
To top it off, Florida State University won the game. Chelsea and Bryan will officially tie the knot in April 2018 and the festivities will include a bridesmaids versus groomsmen flip cup game.
