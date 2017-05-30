A Tennis Player Tried To Kiss A Female Reporter On Live TV Without Her Consent

On Monday, tennis player Maxime Hamou repeatedly tried to kiss Eurosport reporter Maly Thomas while she was interviewing him at the French Open. The reporter was trying to talk with the 21-year-old athlete after his first-round loss to Argentinian tennis player Pablo Cuevas, but instead of answering her questions, Hamou thew his arm around Thomas and tried multiple times to plant a kiss on her as she ducked.