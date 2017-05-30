Here's a little-known fact in case it ever pops up on trivia night: May 28 is Menstrual Hygiene Day.
In honor of the holiday, which has sadly already passed (sorry if you didn't get a chance to celebrate), Intimina — makers of the Lily Cup — are giving away 1,000 menstrual cups.
But there's a surprising twist in this giveaway. They'll be giving the cups to 500 pairs of best friends, because "if there’s one unspoken truth in this world, it’s that periods are social, and true friendships are born in the bathroom," the contest website says.
But don't worry, you don't actually have to have a best friend to enter (or a best friend who gets a period). Entering is as simple as typing in your name, email, and country and hitting a button that says "I Want To Win!"
You can enter up until June 5 and winners will get an email on June 21, according to Intimina's website.
The giveaway is, of course, an effort to convert non-menstrual cup users into menstrual cup users. And Intimina makes a pretty solid case for giving one a try.
"You’ll save $3000 (that’s enough for a family holiday, or a jet-ski), and you’ll also feel better about your carbon footprint," according to the website.
It's true that menstrual cups can cut down on both period costs and how much things like tampons and pads contribute to landfills (Intimina estimates that a person could use up to 12,000 tampons in their lifetime). But there are other benefits to switching to a cup as well, like the fact that a menstrual cup can be worn up to 10 hours before it needs to be removed.
Still, only you know how to best take care of your period. So if a menstrual cup just isn't in the cards, then it's obviously fine to continue on using pads and/or tampons. But if you've been thinking about trying out a cup, here's your chance.
