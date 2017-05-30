Advice From Toni Morrison: "You Are Not Your Work"

"Do [the work] well ... for yourself" is about being good at what you do in order to support yourself financially, but it's also about developing the confidence that comes from Morrison's second lesson: Knowing that you bring You to whatever work you do; you are not a human byproduct — a mix of work-derived esteem and end-of-day energy — from the jobs you do. Maintaining your relationships with the communities you have outside of work can help you remember your capability, and your humanity. This lesson is particularly resonant for Black Americans, who would necessarily be seen as sub-human if they defined themselves by the historical work they have done in this country.