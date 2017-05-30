Take A Look At Pippa Middleton’s Gorgeous Scottish Estate

Earlier this month, Pippa Middleton threw a wedding that had the makings of all our Pinterest boards come to life. Although her new husband, James Matthews, isn't quite as famous as his better half, it turns out that his family is kind of a big deal in Scotland. Matthews' parents are currently the Laird and Lady of Glen Affric, a Scottish estate in the Highlands — and the newlyweds will reportedly inherit this stunning property.
The eight-room Victorian mansion, Affric Lodge, boasts beautiful interior decor — but it's the 10,000 acre property that will really take your breath away. Located about 15 miles from Loch Ness, it's part of one of the most beautiful parks in Scotland. Visitors to the area spend their days hunting, sailing, canoeing, and fishing before turning in for an evening of fine dining.
The Matthews family uses the lodge as their retreat from London, and rents the space to the public when they're in the city.
It's no surprise that some of the United Kingdom's most famous faces, including the likes of David Beckham, have vacationed at the lodge. Check out the views:
A three-night stay for eight people at Glen Affric will set you back about $13,300. If you've got a party of 16, you can enjoy the luxurious lodge and views for a cool $20,000.
Middleton and Matthews will spend the second half of their honeymoon at Glen Affric. But, once they've cleared out, you'll have the chance to rent the lodge for your next vacation — as long as you have thousands of dollars to spare, of course. Vacationing like Pippa costs a pretty penny.
