"It's the best. I mean, I think that, you know, the reality is there's such an unspoken connection," shared Christine Taylor when explaining what it was like for the couple to work together on set in February 2016 while promoting Zoolander 2 . In the same interview, Ben Stiller shared the same sentiment as his then wife of 15 years. "I say that's the secret to a happy marriage anywhere in any city, not just Hollywood," Stiller added. "I think you got to laugh, because after a while, you know, life is life. We all have to deal with what life throws at us, so you got to have a sense of humor about it. If you can share that, at the end, it makes a huge difference."