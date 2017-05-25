People in New York City are watching an awful lot of porn, at least according to new statistics from Pornhub.
The porn site teamed up with Metro US, to break down how much porn people in major cities are watching — and exactly what they search for.
New York City accounts for about 8% of Pornhub's traffic, which is pretty high considering the city with the next biggest percentage (LA) accounts for less than 7% (6.6 to be exact.) Other major cities such as Boston and Philadelphia make up just 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively.
No matter how much porn each city is watching, though, it seems that the type of porn Americans watch is pretty consistent state-to-state.
"Lesbian," "ebony," and "MILF' are the top three viewed categories in Boston, Philadelphia, and New York, while search terms such as "step-mom," "step-sister," and "threesome" show up in the top 10 search terms for each city.
Pornhub was surprised to find that "lesbian" wasn't actually one of the top 10 search terms in either New York or Boston, given that it "consistently ranks as one of the top search terms in the United States," according to Pornhub.
"Lesbian scissoring" searches are popular in NYC, though, which is a reminder — to this real-life lesbian at least — that "lesbian porn" is often not made by or for queer women, given that scissoring isn't actually something many queer women do.
Still, even though many people are searching for the same things (like "lesbian" porn), there are some differences. For starters, Boston is looking for more blowjobs than the rest of the U.S. (the search term was 19% more popular) as well as porn featuring bondage (25%), according to the Pornhub survey. And apparently, Philadelphia searches for videos in the "Gay-Black" category 47% more frequently.
As might be expected, NYC is more ethnically diverse in its porn choices, with searches for "Indian" being 85% more popular than in the rest of the U.S., "Brazilian" 45% more popular, "Latina" 39% more popular, and Arab, Japanese, and Asian 37% more popular.
These stats might speak to NYC's reputation as a melting pot, considering that people may be looking for porn starring people who look like them. That doesn't mean, of course, that someone always chooses to watch porn that represents who they are (just because someone wants to watch gay porn doesn't mean they're gay, for example). But breaking down Pornhub's viewership does give us at least a glimpse into the desires of other people in our cities.
