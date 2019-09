While Master Of None may exist in what can seem like a romanticized, alternate-reality version of New York, that racist cookie jar is extremely real . For those who don't remember, in one of my favorite episodes from the season 2 (which of course, also includes "Thanksgiving") Dev finds himself on one date after another thanks to the likes of Tinder — or whatever color-corrected, hipster dating app he uses. He ends up in bed with one woman named Christine who has a cookie jar full of condoms in the shape of a Black woman wearing a dress, apron, and bonnet. He pauses, but eventually pushes the jar from his mind so he and Christine can get down to brass tacks. Afterwards, however, he confronts her about it.