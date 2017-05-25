It's Official: An Ellen DeGeneres Standup Special Is Coming To Netflix

As much as I love The Ellen Show, I've seriously missed Ellen DeGeneres' standup specials. Like many of the beloved comedian's fans, I owned DVDs (remember when those were a thing?) of DeGeneres' specials and watched them more times than I can count. So, needless to say, I quite literally jumped for joy today when DeGeneres announced that she's filming a standup special for Netflix.
The announcement played out on (where else?) Twitter. “Looks like it’s been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow,” Netflix tweeted. “How about one for Netflix?”
Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix?— Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017
Less than 15 minutes later, DeGeneres responded: “Let me think about it. Ok I’m in.”
Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017
After the hilarious Twitter exchange, DeGeneres *officially* confirmed the special on her own show.
“It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait,” she told The Ellen Show audience. “I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”
Each and every one of us gets to Netflix and chill with Ellen? It doesn't get much better than that.
The comedian's last standup special Here and Now aired on HBO in 2003 — and devoted fans will recall that she concluded with these sage words of advice: "Procrastinate Now! Don't put it off."
A premiere date for the Netflix special hasn't been announced, but here's to hoping it'll hit our small screens sooner rather than later. After 15 years, we all really need some Ellen standup in our lives.
