The Boston Globe Sent Pizza To The Manchester Evening News In A Touching Display Of Solidarity

Two days after a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England claimed 22 lives, reporters at The Manchester Evening News are working around the clock to provide comprehensive, accurate coverage of the attack and its ongoing investigation. In a touching display of solidarity, The Boston Globe staff sent pizza to The Manchester Evening News office.
The @BostonGlobe sent us pizza to keep us going. Thanks friends. pic.twitter.com/kVH0TXddz9— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 24, 2017
Big thanks from @MENnewsdesk to @GlobeMcGrory and @BostonGlobe for lunch today #StrongerTogether #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/s2ydAuljFX— RobIrvine MEN editor (@RobIrvine99) May 24, 2017
The Boston Globe staff can certainly empathize with the reporters at Manchester Evening News. Four years ago, the paper lead the way with coverage of the Boston Marathon Bombing, which killed three people and resulted in an unprecedented lockdown of the city as authorities searched for the suspects.
It's no easy feat to cover a tragedy that impacted your city, and The Boston Globe's gesture is a touching reminder of how meaningful it can be to know that fellow journalists have your back — even when they're all the way across the pond.
"This is what really sustains great journalism. Keep up the great work!" London School of Economics media professor Charlie Beckett wrote.
As reporter Lucia Maffei accurately observed, good food (read: pizza) and coffee are essential to stellar journalism.
Life as a journalist:? + ☕️ + ???????? https://t.co/zXdgzcwCv6— Lucia Maffei (@maffei_lucia) May 24, 2017
In addition to working tirelessly to cover the attack, the paper has also set up a page to raise money for the victims.
“Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack," the JustGiving page reads. “The money raised by the Manchester Evening News and its readers will be administered by the British Red Cross, who are offering support to affected families. All of it will go to the families.”
