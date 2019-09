Wilson also reportedly told the court she "never expected to be in a court case having to prove every aspect of my life," before having to do just that. Wilson said she had legally changed her birth name from Melanie Elizabeth Bownds to Rebel Elizabeth Melanie Wilson, grew up without much money, and was 37 years old. Shortly after reports surfaced in 2015 that Wilson was telling the truth about her age she was quick to defend herself with a joke on Twitter, "OMG I'm actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as "CC Chalice" ....thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome."