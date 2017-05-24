Harvard Business School Has A Diversity Problem — Here's How To Fix It

5. All of us have to be vigilant in this new political climate. This is where the courage is needed. And it is not only a job for those in leadership roles. No matter your status, we all have the responsibility to create inclusive, respectful, and safe environments. I agree with Dean Nohria that we need to be able to talk to each other about our different opinions and perspectives. But what must be stated unequivocally is that there is a limit. Inclusive organizations cannot tolerate bigotry and hatred against groups, particularly against those that have been historically marginalized and excluded. We know that all the old prejudices about some groups being better, smarter, more moral, more responsible, and law-abiding than others is wrong. However, those stereotypes die hard, especially when power and privilege still reside with the groups that were traditionally included and old norms remain embedded in our institutions. All of us are responsible for creating the kind of community where we all thrive. We must shift our perspective away from concerns about stigma and welcome compassionate reminders from each other when our actions and words create more exclusion.