Everyone has their jobs. Everyone is so sweaty this episode, such a perfect detail to show how pressing it is that they get off Earth, fast, their bodies are being taxed to the extreme. Murphy and Monty go to retrieve the oxygen generator, bickering along the way. When they get to the panel Monty springs into action, but he needs to make sure all the wires are connected to the generator and his gloves are too big to fit behind where it is connected to the wall. So he takes off his gloves and instantly his hands start to burn. Once he gets the generator free, he tells Murphy it’s too heavy to carry alone, so even though his hands are so wounded, he helps carry it, grunting and moaning. Monty will always and forever be the biggest (underappreciated) badass on this show. Murphy tries to be so kind, talking about how loving someone can change everything. Still, it is all too much exertion for Monty and he passes out. Murphy has to leave him and carry the generator by himself. But when he gets it far enough back for someone else to take over he goes to retrieve Monty (with Bellamy’s help). Monty’s recovered by this point and he hugs Murphy for making the right decision and saving the generator first, then him. More tears!