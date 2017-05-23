Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In June

Can you believe summer is about to be in full swing? It feels like not long ago we were turning to Netflix (and, sometimes, Chill) to keep us warm during dreary nights. Luckily, all you have to do is swap your space heater for your air conditioner, and nothing need change — except for what you're watching. In preparation for new summer titles, Netflix is clearing out ones that have been gathering dust in your queue.
This month, movies like Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, The Blair Witch Project, and This Is Spinal Tap are leaving in one fell swoop. A few TV shows are also getting the boot, like season 1 through 6 of Private Practice and seasons 1 through 8 of CSI: NY.
I'll be sad to see rom-coms like The Prince & Me (it's a classic to me, okay?) make their way off the streaming service, as well as more dramatic options, like the most recent adaptation of Jane Eyre.
Finally, for those among us who've fallen head over heels for the true crime trend, the first seasons of Killer Couples, Killer In The Family, and Murder Files expire at the end of the month. That's just over 30 days not only to watch them all, but you'll still have to figure out by yourself who actually did it.
There's a lot more to bid a fond farewell to this June — read on to see the full list!