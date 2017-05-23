Nobody saw this coming — except maybe Raven Baxter herself. Hello Giggles reports that the Disney Channel reboot of That's So Raven, Raven's Home, just cast its titular character's ex and it's someone very familiar.
No, it's not Eddie. The actor playing Raven's ex-husband is Jonathan McDaniel, who played Devon Carter on the show's original run. Devon was Raven's high school crush, so it seems that through all of those psychic shenanigans, the two managed to make things work — for a little while, that is. In the new reboot, Raven's a single mom to twins Nia and Booker, so obviously there is some backstory that will need to be fleshed out during the show's first season.
Advertisement
Why did Raven and Devon break up? Will there be epic flashback scenes? Will there be epic flash-forward scenes thanks to Raven's unique abilities? Whatever's in store, fans can be sure it'll bring plenty of laughs for Raven and Co.
McDaniel will join Raven and fellow OG cast member Anneliese Van Der Pol. However, the two leading ladies are regular cast members and McDaniel's role is listed as a guest star. But knowing how Disney Channel likes to bring back familiar faces on its reboots (hey there, Rider Strong on Girl Meets World), McDaniel could be making more than just the occasional stop at Raven and Chelsea's place.
All clues point to the fact that Raven's kiddos will have some version of their mom's psychic powers, so that sets the stage for plenty of fun situations. Will the two try to get their parents back together à la the Disney classic The Parent Trap? Everything's set to be revealed on July 21, when Raven's Home hits the Disney Channel. Raven's Home is the second Raven spin-off, following Cory in the House.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement