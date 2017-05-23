First Dates is a good show because it gives people like me (and very much not like me) opportunities to set aside all those what-ifs and stop frantically swiping for the next best thing. It reminds dating-weary viewers that it doesn't have to be all that complicated to sit down with a person and get to know them — and that, rare horror stories aside, the worst thing that can happen is you don't hit it off. It's about two people giving each other their undivided attention in a distraction-filled world; a fair shot instead of a snap judgment. And while the one-on-one dinner date might seem, well, boring, it actually allows for real conversation without the shiny optics of The Bachelor to distract and deflect. It's a hell of a lot more naturalistic a portrayal of dating than, say, 10-on-1 group dates or skydiving with a virtual stranger (hey, Nick and Vanessa), and that's something audiences can appreciate.