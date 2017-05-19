Why This Trans Student Is Sharing His Before & After Prom Photos

"Today, I'm so thankful for all the support & opportunities that've allowed me to grow into today. For the ability to swim on the men's team here at Harvard. I'm so proud of the strength I've found within myself to be more than my eating disorder, more than my depression, more than the person (the girl) everyone thought I was supposed to be. I'm so proud of never giving up. I'm so thankful to be able to be myself, unrestrained & whole, all day and every day.

To anyone who thinks it's impossible: It's not. You can be happy. You can be yourself, too. Don't give up."