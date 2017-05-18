Who among us is able to resist a British period drama? Give me a castle, a bodice, and some unbearably tearful family tension, and that's my Friday night sorted. It also just happens to be the premise for The White Princess, the Starz miniseries based on the Philippa Gregory novel of the same name. Starring Jodie Comer and Jacob Collins-Levy as Princess Lizzie of York and Henry VII, The White Princess historical drama takes a look at the strained marriage of the two figures, and how both their personal quarrels and political family differences come close to crumbling the monarchy.
Advertisement
The sixth episode of the miniseries, "English Blood on English Soil," airs this Sunday, but Refinery29 has an exclusive first look at what's to come. Picking up after the fifth episode's reveal, the princess addressses the theory that The Boy could be the escaped Prince Richard.
"We put a servant boy in my brother Richard's tower in his place and we sent him off to safety," Elizabeth admits at the start of the clip. "When you sent soldiers to bring me to Westminster as your wife, by brother was with us. We hid him when your men arrived."
This is quite the bombshell for Henry, who now realizes his wife has been lying to him all this time. However, there's one more twist.
"We have heard nothing from him since," she continues in the clip. "My mother wrote to half of Europe searching for him. Anywhere he could have gone she begged for word and nobody knew anything. He'd vanished."
And Elizabeth thinks she knows why: Soldiers had torn apart her family home, killing anyone in their way. Her brother was likely among the slaughtered.
After "English Blood on English Soil," only two episodes remain in the series. That's still plenty of time for more secrets to be revealed, and for Elizabeth and Henry's relationship to experience countless more twists. What that means for Elizabeth and Henry going forward is anyone's guess.
Advertisement