I can't imagine what Trump is screaming right now, luckily I don't have to cause 13 sources will tell Politico tonight https://t.co/4t8O4w0mQZ— Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) May 17, 2017
Other countries have better conspiracies. ? https://t.co/zQ8HUwZ3wu— Stephanie Hershinow (@S_Insley_H) May 17, 2017
This is unspinnably bad for Trump.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 17, 2017
Mueller is serious, and a good man. This also signals that the FBI isn't playing games.
To be clear: I was not actually joking in Dec 2015 when I said Putin could probably trick Trump into giving Alaska back >:/— EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 17, 2017
Genuine advice to WH and campaign staff: You should get a good lawyer.— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 17, 2017
SHEBLAM! Robert Mueller, Former F.B.I. Director, Named Special Counsel for Russia Investigation https://t.co/mCA74s5Bl4 pic.twitter.com/aUCg8qno5g— RuPaul (@RuPaul) May 17, 2017
Folks, buckle up. There's MUCH more news coming either later today or tomorrow.— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) May 17, 2017
Can't reveal details, but #Trump and #GOP will NOT like it.
Remind your friends who support Trump that the press only reports the news. Donald Trump is doing this to himself.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2017
Godammit [overhauls entire story] https://t.co/WlH6dsPY3m— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 17, 2017
"I'm innocent" says Trump who lied about...— Jackie (@LiberalMmama) May 18, 2017
Birtherism
Crowd size
Illegal voting
Trump University
Amount of bankruptcies
Etc,etc,etc