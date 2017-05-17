This Target Collaboration Might Just Make Your Dreams Come True

The focus of the collection is the Casper mattress, which is made of high-quality memory foam and a springy comfort layer. "The Casper mattress ships right to your door in a small, 'how did they do that' box and expands into the bed of your dreams," according to Target. It's available in six sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. The mattress will be on display at 35 Target locations nationwide, so you can bounce around on it before you commit to buying.