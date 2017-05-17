This Target Collaboration Might Just Make Your Dreams Come True

Target is partnering with Casper, the startup that ships customized mattresses directly to your door, on a new collection launching in select stores and at Target.com on June 18.
If you know anything about Casper, you know that this marriage of big-box convenience and award-winning engineering is good news: Casper makes a raved-about product and has been named one of 2017's most innovative companies by Fast Company. (Also, we hear its Flatiron headquarters has beds for napping — and we respect that and are not even the teeniest bit jealous, nope.)
In 2016, Casper launched a similar partnership with West Elm, with the aim of letting customers experience its product in person.
The collaboration's goal is to streamline your quest for comfortable bedding. No longer, claims Target, will you have to "run all over town trying to track down the perfect mattress," and then look for pillows, sheets, and more at another store. Target and Casper want to be your one-stop shop.
"We love Casper’s brand and innovative products — and we really love the idea of giving our guests a simple way to get a better night’s sleep, with everything they need in one convenient place," Jill Sando, Target's senior vice president of home merchandising, said in a statement.
Partnering with Target is helping Casper reach a wider audience.
"Since our launch online three years ago, we’ve seen a huge demand from customers who want to experience the Casper brand in person," Philip Krim, CEO and cofounder of Casper, said in the statement. "Partnering with Target allows us to bring Casper products directly to consumers in-store on a national scale."
The focus of the collection is the Casper mattress, which is made of high-quality memory foam and a springy comfort layer. "The Casper mattress ships right to your door in a small, 'how did they do that' box and expands into the bed of your dreams," according to Target. It's available in six sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. The mattress will be on display at 35 Target locations nationwide, so you can bounce around on it before you commit to buying.
The nine-item collection also includes a pillow (available in standard and king), 100% Supima cotton sheets (available in all six sizes), layer (available in twin and twin XL), and lounger.
The layer ($195) and lounger ($120) are exclusive to Target and available until August, and were designed with the college-bound in mind. It's easy to see why: The layer is a mattress topper that doubles as a guest bed, and the lounger is a comfy-looking foldout seat that you can set on the floor and use for studying and more.
