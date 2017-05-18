Another academic year gone, another crop of graduates ready to take the world by storm. And eventually, they'll hope to pay off all the loans they've taken out.
According to The Institute for College Access & Success, the average American graduate has over $30,000 in student loan debt. What's more, past research has shown that it takes borrowers an average of 21 years — or longer for those with advanced degrees — to pay off those loans. So, if this year's bright-eyed alumni can land jobs they like that also pay well — and fairly — from the start, they may be able to beat that average.
For those who haven't pinned down their first gig just yet, you can check out Glassdoor's new report on the most common jobs new graduates take during their first five years out of school. Below, we've highlighted the best-paying positions among them.
1. Software Engineer
Median Base Pay: $90,000
Top Majors: Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Information Technology
2. Engineer
Median Base Pay: $70,500
Top Majors: Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering
3. Financial Analyst
Median Base Pay: $64,453
Top Majors: Finance, Economics, Accounting
4. Web Developer
Median Base Pay: $60,960
Top Majors: Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Philosophy
5. Data Analyst
Median Base Pay: $60,000
Top Majors: Mathematics, Information Technology, Economics
6. Operations Manager
Median Base Pay: $59,000
Top Majors: Business, Sports Management, Hospitality Management
7. Account Manager
Median Base Pay: $50,000
Top Majors: Business, Marketing, Communications
8. Social Media Manager
Median Base Pay: $44,000
Top Majors: Communications, English, Public Relations
9. Marketing Coordinator
Median Base Pay: $43,000
Top Majors: Marketing, Communications, Public Relations
10. Administrative Assistant
Median Base Pay: $40,000
Top Majors: Business, Psychology, Communications
