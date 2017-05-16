Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Here

Summertime used to mean carefree days and a break from school lunches, but now, it seems like brands are using the season as a way to go crazy limited-edition flavors.
Delish reports that the latest food mashup comes courtesy of Kellogg's Pop-Tarts, which just joined forces with Jolly Ranchers for a trio of seasonal flavors that sound more like dessert than breakfast. So your next trip to the supermarket could include Waffle and Syrup Oreos and a whole slew of candy bars that celebrate food traditions across America.
"Pop-Tarts is bringing you a sweet and sour experience unlike any other with a flavor mashup for the ages," the brand said in a statement.
The three brand-new flavors basically bring all of your candy-fueled fantasies to life — if you dream of sweet-and-sour toaster pastries, that is. Watermelon, green apple, and cherry Jolly Ranchers got the honor of becoming Pop-Tarts, so fans of those classic flavors are in luck. Delish explains that the flavors stay pretty true to their inspiration, with the cherry flavor leaning more tart than sweet, apple balancing both tart and sugary flavors, and watermelon veering more to the sweet side. According to Instagram food blog JunkBanter, the special flavors are on store shelves now. However, the cheeky folks behind that account joke that the flavors may be more disgusting than delicious.
Naturally, fans will want to snag these while they can, because these seasonal tastes won't be around for long. Anyone looking for a something a little different can also scour the shelves for other limited-edition flavors. Delish adds that everyone's favorite last-minute breakfast has been experimenting with root beer, blue raspberry, and even sticky-sweet caramel apple, among a slew of other bizarre flavors.
