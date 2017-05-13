McDonald's Gave Its Classic Chicken Sandwich A Gourmet Update

McDonald's regulars are going to encounter a brand-new chicken sandwich on their next visit to the Golden Arches. Delish reports that in addition to upgrading its Quarter Pounders and offering remixes on the classic Big Mac, McDonald's is upping its sandwich game with a new chicken sandwich.
Not content to only give its beefy items an upgrade with special toppings, McDonald's is adding the Signature Crafted Pico Guacamole Chicken Sandwich to its menus. According to Delish, the tasty new addition includes grilled chicken and "freshly made pico de gallo, creamy guac made from Hass avocados, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar, and lettuce." All those fancy ingredients sit atop a sesame-topped bun or Mickey D's new artisan bread. The finishing touch? A wedge of lime, because this isn't fast food, it's fancy fast food.
Diners can also look forward to a slew of other chicken combos. With the addition of Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon Signature Crafted Recipes, which are the new burgers, comes the possibility of getting each one with chicken instead of beef. That means that there's not just one new chicken sandwich, but three — and each one sounds pretty great.
These upgraded options may be a far cry from the value-menu McChicken sandwich that fans know and love, but don't fret. The OG fried chicken patty sandwich isn't going anywhere. The premium ingredients seem to be a play at people who are looking for a little spice and extra culinary flair during a fast-food run.
The new sandwiches are just the latest way McDonald's is courting foodies. Not only is the burger chain introducing fashion-forward (and functional!) uniforms, it made headlines when it introduced the frork, a French-fry utensil celebrating the release of the new Signature Crafted Recipes menu items that lets diners dip their fries without getting ketchup on their fingers.
