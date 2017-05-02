Despite the now-iconic catchphrase, McDonald's employees are not lovin' their new uniforms. Earlier this month, the fast-food chain announced that it would be giving its staff uniforms a complete makeover, replacing the current look with a brand-new selection of pieces by designers Bindu Rivas and Waraire Boswell.
Boswell's résumé reads like a who's who of Hollywood and the NBA: They've dressed Ryan Gosling, Bruno Mars, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell, and a slew of athletes such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. But while he's got a pedigree, some McDonald's employees aren't impressed with what the duo has created.
Advertisement
Fortune reports that about a third of McDonald's employees don't like the new uniforms, comparing them to the looks sported by those living in the Hunger Games' District 12 and the uniforms worn on the Death Star in the Star Wars series. Boswell has a little bit of insider experience, however — he worked at a California McDonald's and sought to create a uniform that offered up "a greater level of confidence."
"Individuality is important to McDonald's restaurant employees, and the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to social environment," McDonald's said in a statement.
McDonald's embraces dystopian future with bleak new uniforms https://t.co/SXG7evRMOo pic.twitter.com/cPGKy6d4Ve— UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 22, 2017
New McDonald's uniforms look familiar... pic.twitter.com/YLgBtPmvWl— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) April 22, 2017
McDonald's will be outfitting its entire staff — 850,000 employees from coast to coast — in the new looks, which are a monochrome selection of black and grey polo shirts, T-shirts, aprons, and pants. According to Delish, the new looks focus on "comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism." That may be true, but Twitter sees the collection as a dour and dystopian get-up and certainly not an ideal look to serve up fries and Big Macs.
This isn't the first time the Golden Arches has switched up its look. Take a look at just how far these uniforms have come from the all-white, paper-hat clad employees of yesterday. Employees may have some strong opinions on the latest look, but even the most averse to the Rivas and Boswell-designed looks have to admit it's better than some of these past options.
Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pCcRwaM6B4— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 20, 2017
Advertisement